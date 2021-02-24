SEBRING — The Highlands Art League, which closed its doors last Saturday as a precautionary measure against a possible COVID-19 infection, is open again for classes. The member who had been in close contact with an individual who contracted COVID has tested negative.
“We take COVID very seriously and felt it was necessary to close until we knew the results of the member’s test,” board president Gloria Peters said.
HAL has a policy of social distancing and a face mask requirement. It keeps extra masks on site as well as hand sanitizer. “These precautions have kept our artists and visitors safe,” Peters said. “We will continue to be vigilant for the sake of our artists, members and the community.”
The board meeting, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, will be rescheduled soon. Members will be notified, and the new meeting date will be published in the paper.