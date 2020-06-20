SEBRING — A panel of county government officials held its first committee meeting Thursday to discuss how the initial $4.6 million from the CARES Act will be distributed to those impacted by COVID-19.
The $4.6 million is 25% of the total amount that has been earmarked for the county under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which provided $8 billion to Florida to help those affected by the pandemic.
The urgency to develop a plan and distribute the funds equitably was stressed at the meeting, which was held in the County Commission Chambers in the Highlands County Government Center.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the first 25% — $4.6 million — has to be spent by Sept. 30.
Vosburg said the grant cannot be used by the local government to make the county whole for lost revenue due to COVID-19. The Tourism Development dollars are anticipated to be down, but they can’t take any of this CARES Act money to make up for that loss.
The county has looked at the plans of the 12 counties that received the initial CARES Act dollars, Vosburg said.
Sebring Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Barber said the distribution plan the chamber board liked the most was from Polk County, which not only helped individuals, but also helped businesses.
“What we are hearing from some of these small businesses is that they’re in trouble and in a month down the road or two months, if things continue the way they are, we are all going to feel it,” she said.
The Polk plan provided $2,000 to households that could show a loss and helped business based by the number of their employees, Barber said.
Vosburg asked Barber what percentage of businesses have been affected by the pandemic.
Barber responded that about 20% of the county’s businesses were either not affected or had a sharp increase in business because they served a need related to the pandemic.
Legislative Affairs Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong said the Orange County plan gave priority to businesses that were mandated to close.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said every type of business experienced some type of loss from the pandemic. Even businesses that were allowed to stay open had to do additional cleaning and may have had key employees who were out either sick or taking precautions.
Employee hours have been cut in half in some cases, he said. So the trick is what the qualifications are going to be, if it is something like the payroll protection plan (PPP) it was extremely lenient and almost everybody qualified.
Vosburg summed up the meeting stating there was talk of an individual’s component, a business component and potentially having a non-profit component and assistance for governments for the extra costs they incurred.
“We want to get the dollars out to the community as much as we can in a fair manner,” he said.
Two more meetings were scheduled — 2 p.m. on June 24 and July 1 prior to a plan going before the Board of County Commission.