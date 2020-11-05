SEBRING — Phase 2 of CARES Act funding has started taking applications.
The application process will close at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 10, a little less than a week from now, so anyone who didn’t get approved or didn’t apply in time for Phase 1 funding has until then to complete an application.
Anyone who did receive funding in Phase 1 is ineligible for Phase 2 funding.
Details are available at highlandscares.com, where people can apply 24 hours per day every day until the deadline.
The site also includes lists of the documentation people will need to complete their applications.
Individuals who need assistance filling out applications must call the United Way of Central Florida at 863-648-1500, ext. 263, or use the United Way 211 information service.
Businesses and non-profit organizations may get help filling out applications by calling the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448.
Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner and Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss have taken over administration of the program in the absence of Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong, who took a new job last month.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said he has six staff members working full time on the task of auditing applications to ensure they get faster approval than in the last round.
“Hopefully, we will produce a better product,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said of applications being processed by County Commission staff and sent to Clerk of Courts staff.
In her report to commissioners, Reiss said she had “good news” about the Phase 1 disbursements: Almost all of the $2 million budgeted for businesses had been paid out, along with $.234 million for individuals.
As said in earlier reports from Vosburg, the individual payments were higher than the $1.25 million originally budgeted by the board, but it was the area of greatest need in the county and administration exercised flexibility to cover it.
Of the approximate $4.6 million allocated to the county in the first phase, the county has paid out a total of $4.67 million as follows:
- $1.73 million approved to go to for-profit businesses and $210,000 to non-profit businesses, out of a $2 million budget, with $1.81 million paid out to date.
- $2.34 million approved to go to individuals, increased from a $1.25 million budget, with $2.11 million paid out to date.
- $163,350 approved for community proposals, out of a $250,000 budget, with all funds paid out to date.
- $8,201.35 approved for personal protection equipment, out of a $120,000 budget, with all funds paid out to date.
- $5,673 approved for testing events, out of a $500,000 budget, with all funds paid out, to date.
- $183,550 approved for administration of the funds, out of a $513,000 budget, with $228,937 spent to date.
Reiss said that of the 957 business applications, 659 went to the Clerk’s Office for final audit. Out of 3,221 individual applications, 1,560 went to the Clerk’s Office for final audit.
She said $126,500 in business grants are still in the audit process, as are $226,500 in individual applications.
Commissioner Don Elwell told Reiss he didn’t expect she would have any shortage of demand for the second round of grants.
When asked how they will be allocated, she said the projected percentages have been set to match what came out of Phase 1.