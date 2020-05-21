SEBRING — There was no change in local cases of coronavirus in Wednesday’s report, but statewide, the Florida Department of Corrections is reporting that the number of positive cases among prison inmates and staff continue to rise.
In a report from the News Service of Florida, officials reported 72 new COVID-19 cases among state prisoners, bringing the total number of inmates who have tested positive for the respiratory illness to 1,191. The largest jump in cases came at South Bay Correctional Facility, a prison operated by The Geo Group Inc., a private contractor. The Palm Beach County prison, which has 106 confirmed cases among prisoners, saw an increase of 38 new cases since Tuesday.
Three other prisons with outbreaks saw their cases increase on Wednesday including Hamilton Correctional Institution, which has 142 inmate cases; Apalachee Correctional Institution, which has 95 inmate cases; and Blackwater River Correctional Facility, where 66 inmates have tested positive and seven others have died from complications of COVID-19. Two more corrections workers also have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases among staff members Wednesday to 241.
Ten prisons in various parts of the state have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Those prisons account for 98% of the 1,191 inmates who have tested positive. To date, there have been no positive cases of inmates nor staff at Avon Park Correctional Institution.
The number of daily new cases in the state dropped from 619 on Monday to 485 on Tuesday.
While Highlands had only 3 new cases in the past four days, other Heartland area counties, with smaller populations, have seen a relativity large number of new cases from Saturday through Tuesday: Hendry — 24, Okeechobee — 16, Hardee — 8 and Glades — 7.
Miami-Dade County had a large drop in new cases from 544 on Saturday, 172 on Sunday, 125 on Monday and 69 on Tuesday.
The three new Highlands cases on Monday were a 77-year-old male, a 24-year-old male and a 61-year-old female.
A total 2,922 have been tested in Highlands County with a positive rate of 3.7%.
Statewide, 772,669 have been tested with 6.1% positive.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be having more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on the following dates:
• Today from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring.
• Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, Sebring.
If there was such a requirement, a report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows the costs to test every nursing home and assisted living facility resident and staff member in every state. For Florida, with 701 facilities and a total of 168,702 who would be tested, the cost would be over $25 million.
Nationwide, there have been 1,532,974 with 92,149 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 4,946,175 cases with 324,240 deaths.