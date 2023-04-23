COVID-19 has become an afterthought for many Florida residents and the numbers back them up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 94,142 new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Thursday. That’s just the fourth week with fewer than 100,000 new cases since April 1, 2020.

COVID numbers in Florida aren’t as clear cut. The Florida Department of Health stopped reporting numbers to the CDC four weeks ago. FDOH claims that was due to the CDC expanding its definition of a COVID case, which now includes tests performed on the dead and those from over-the-counter testing kits.

Recommended for you