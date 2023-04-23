COVID-19 has become an afterthought for many Florida residents and the numbers back them up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 94,142 new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Thursday. That’s just the fourth week with fewer than 100,000 new cases since April 1, 2020.
COVID numbers in Florida aren’t as clear cut. The Florida Department of Health stopped reporting numbers to the CDC four weeks ago. FDOH claims that was due to the CDC expanding its definition of a COVID case, which now includes tests performed on the dead and those from over-the-counter testing kits.
The past four weeks have seen Florida COVID number adjustments from both the CDC and the FDOH. On March 23, the CDC said it had added 15,993 previously unreported cases to Florida’s total. On March 31, FDOH showed a total of 7,569,449 cases in the state. In its latest update of April 14, FDOH claimed a total of 7,537,137 COVID cases in the state, which is 32,337 fewer than the previous report.
The latest update from FDOH reported 7,382 new cases for the seven-day period of April 7-13, making it the fewest number of new cases seen in any week this year. The positivity rate was 8.4%, which is the second-lowest rate of the year.
The Florida Department of Health is reporting there have been 87,799 COVID deaths in Florida.
The CDC reported 1,160 deaths in the U.S. for the past week, making it the lowest amount in any week since March 25, 2020, but that does exclude data from Florida. State health officials stated reporting to the CDC will resume “soon.” CDC is reporting a total of 104.4 million cases and 1.13 million deaths in the country.
The latest FDOH numbers show Highlands County with a total of 30,784 COVID cases.
According to the New York Times, Highlands County has seen a total of 809 COVID deaths. With a rate of 799 deaths per 100,000 population, the county is the fourth worst in the state in terms of deaths per capita. Only Suwanee, Lafayette and Calhoun counties have seen higher death per population numbers than Highlands County.
The CDC is showing 70,991 people in the county have received at least one vaccine dose and 57,786 people have received the primary series. But just 10,423 people have received the updated booster shot, which is 9.8% of the county’s population.
Those 65 and older have the best vaccination rates in Highlands County, with 94.9% receiving at least one shot and 77.5% receiving the primary series. Among seniors, 21% have received the updated booster.