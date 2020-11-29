SEBRING — Highlands County’s total of COVID-19 cases reached 3,713 with 20 new cases in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
The death toll from the virus in Highlands remained at 146.
Highlands County has had 581 cases in the past 14 days, while DeSoto County, with about one-third of the population of Highlands, has had 572 cases in the past 14 days. The county reported 234 of those cases on Nov. 18.
The Highlands County zip codes with the most cases are: 33825 (Avon Park) — 985 cases, 33870 (Sebring) — 938 cases and 33852 (Lake Placid) — 728 cases.
Statewide there were 6,200 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 985,297 cases over the course of the pandemic. There were 83 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus for a total of 18,677 who have died.
The statewide previous day testing positivity rate was 7.12%. Okeechobee County, with 3.5%, was the only Heartland county with a positivity rate below the state rate.
The other Heartland previous day positivity rates were as follows: Highlands — 7.72%, Hardee — 12.2%, DeSoto — 14.96%, Glades — 11.11% and Hendry 8.45%.
Statewide the median age of those who tested positive the previous day was 42 while in Highlands it was 67.
Highlands County currently has 46 who are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Indian River and Martin counties have much fewer virus hospitalizations despite each having about a 50% greater population than Highlands. Indian River County currently has 17 hospitalized due to the virus while Martin County has 23 hospitalized.
Highlands has a higher median age (51) for its coronavirus cases compared to the two east coast counties. The 55-64 age group in Highlands has the highest number of cases in the county with 558 followed by the 65-74 age group with 516 cases and the 25-34 age group with 495 cases.
Miami-Dade County had an increase of 1,466, while Broward County had an increase of 820 cases. Hillsborough County (355) and Palm Beach County (349) were the only other counties to report more than 300 new cases. Lee County added 269 cases, Duval County had 266 new cases and Pinellas County saw an increase of 225 cases. There were an additional six counties to see increase of 100 to 200, including Polk County, which saw 150 new cases.
Franklin and Hamilton counties saw no change in the number of cases.
Nationwide there have been 13,177,767 virus cases and 265,394 deaths. Johns Hopkins reported 205,557 new cases on Saturday, which would be an all-time high, although it could also be due to a bit of “catch-up” as many states didn’t report numbers on Thanksgiving. The COVID Tracking Project said Friday’s numbers were also inflated due to lack of Thanksgiving reported and to expect to see numbers “wobble in the coming days and weeks.”
Worldwide there have been 62,004,643 cases and 1,448,411 deaths.