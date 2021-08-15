Highlands County had 626 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period ending Thursday, according to Friday night’s weekly COVID update published by the Florida Department of Health. There were 522 new cases reported the previous week, meaning more than 10% of the county’s 10,612 total resident cases have come in the last two weeks.
As bad as the county’s numbers were, they were much better than many, as Highlands County’s 595.6 cases per 100,000 residents was 10th lowest in the state.
Glades County had the lowest rate at 301 cases per 100,000 population, while Columbia County had the worst at 1,496.7 cases per 100,000 population.
Highlands County’s positivity rate for the seven-day period was 25.2%, a bit of an increase from the 21.9% of a week ago.
There were 952 people vaccinated in the county during the seven days, which is a slight decrease from the previous week. A total of 52,849 people have been vaccinated in the county, which is 50.3% of the county’s population of 105,105 — the number used by FDOH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing Highlands County with 85 new hospitalizations for the seven-day period ending Wednesday.
The state reported 151,415 new cases for the seven-day period, an average of 21,630 cases per day, setting yet another record for the highest seven-day average. The positivity rate for the state was 19.3%, which is up slightly from last week’s FDOH report.
Florida reported 286 deaths for the week, although there were 1,071 more deaths than there were on last week’s COVID update, meaning there were 785 deaths which occurred earlier and were just classified as COVID-19 deaths during the week. The state has now seen a total of 40,766 resident deaths from COVID, including 10 deaths in those age 15 and younger.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services showed Florida with 16,100 hospitalizations as of noon Saturday — the first time the state has seen more than 16,000 COVID hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations accounted for 27.42% of all hospitalizations and 85.46% of all hospital beds were filled in Florida.
There were 3,306 ICU beds filled by COVID-19 patients and 91.56% of all ICU beds were filled, with 49.29% of those filled by COVID-19 patients.
“Between increasing numbers of COVID patients and unusually high patient volume of extremely ill non-COVID patients, our hospitals are working to maximize their available staff and beds, including the use of conference rooms and cafeterias,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. “As Floridians, we must come together to reverse these staggering trends. Getting vaccinated is the only way to protect yourself and others from this virus — keeping you and your loved ones at home and not in a hospital bed.”
There were 384,328 vaccinations given in the state during the week, which is consistent with numbers from the last two weeks. A total of 12,420,704 have now been vaccinated in Florida.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a seven-day average of 116,508 new cases per day, which is the highest total since Feb. 5. The country is averaging 514 new deaths per day over the last seven days.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. has given a total of 355 million and has averaged 715,983 vaccines per day over the last seven days, which is a slight increase from each of the last two weeks.
The U.S. has seen a total of 36.6 million cases and had 621,060 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the vaccine rate has dropped to 38.3 million per day, down 4.4 million doses per day. There have been a total of 4.64 billion doses given across 183 countries. The 4.64 billion doses is roughly 30.3% of the world’s population.
There have been 206.48 million COVID-19 cases throughout the world and 4.35 million deaths.