The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by one as of the Tuesday update. Highlands now has a total of 114 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 36 with 35 residents and 1 non-resident. The number of deaths remains at 8.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 52,170 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 2,259.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 3,861 with 3,741 negative tests results of which 63 are non-Florida residents. Two results have come back inconclusive and four are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 3.0%.
Of the 114 positive cases in Highlands County, 113 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 58 male and 55 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 1,303 for a total of 52,170 confirmed cases; 1,258 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 22, bringing the total to 2,259.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 36 Hispanic, 68 non-Hispanic and nine unknown/no data. The cases by race are 64 white, 26 black, 20 other and three unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 891 positive cases with 261 hospitalizations and 50 deaths. Polk has also administered 18,771 tests, of which 17,845 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 67 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 87 cases with no deaths; Glades has 24 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 121 positive cases with 8 deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
The city of Immokolee in Collier County had a surprising spike in positive tests with around 200 new cases being reported in just a week. Collier has a total of 1,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 17,168 confirmed and 633 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,665,852 with 98,294 deaths and 379,157 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 5,530,341 with 347,085 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.