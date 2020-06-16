SEBRING — The numbers are up for Monday on Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by Florida Department of Health. There are some significant upticks in numbers across the State of Florida however, the county has just one additional case to bring Highlands to 172 cases as of Monday at 11 a.m.
The state, however, added 1,758 cases on Monday for a total of 77,326. Sunday the number of total cases was 75,568 which included an increase of over 2,000 cases from Saturday.
As of Monday’s report, a total of 5,722 people have been tested in Highlands County and 172 have been positive, including two non-residents. There have now been zero inconclusive results and five tests were awaiting results. The positive percentage of tests in the county is 3%, which is lower than the state average of 5.4%.
Cumulatively, there have been 44 (26% of all cases) hospitalizations and nine deaths, or 5% of all cases.
Statewide, hospitalizations are 12,015 (16%) and deaths are at 2,938, or 4% of all cases.
Highlands County is reporting 14 (8%) cases in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and one correctional facility case. Statewide the numbers are startling, with 10,941 for long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases, and 3,088, or 4% for correctional facilities.
The demographics show females have a couple more cases than their male counterparts with 86 and 84 cases respectively among the 170 Highlands County residents to have tested positive.
In nearby counties, DeSoto had the largest hike on Monday’s report with 26 additional cases to bring its total to 387. Glades County added two cases for a total of 116. Hardee County has 205 cases with the addition of the nine cases reported on Monday. Okeechobee County added six cases to its numbers and sits at 189 cases.
There is a testing event today from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health at 7205 S George Blvd. In Sebring. Call 863-386-6040 for more information.
Another testing event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Samaritan’s Touch at 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring.
Nationally, there have been 2,105,482 cases according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering and 15,998 deaths.
Globally, the count continues to climb towards the 8 million mark, with 7,969,003 confirmed cases. The global death toll stands at 434,669 as of 5 p.m. Monday.