Highlands County saw an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday, increasing the total number to 70. The official death count remained at six.
According to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, the four new cases consist of a 20-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a 68-year-old female, and a 79-year-old male.
Of the 69 residents to have tested positive, there are 36 men and 33 women with a median age of 58.
There have been 599 tests given in the county, with 528 coming back negative and one test was inconclusive.
Highlands County has had 25 virus-related hospitalizations and there are currently 11 hospitalized.
The Florida Department of Health released its list of which long-term care facilities have had COVID-19 cases. The previously reported case from The Palms of Sebring was the only facility to have a case in the county. Inclusion on the FDOH list does not necessarily mean a current case, just that the facility has had a positive case at some point.
On the state level, cases climbed to 25,966, which has led to 3,766 hospitalizations and 764 deaths. Florida residents have had 25,300 cases and non-residents make-up the remaining 696 cases.
The United States had 755,533 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, with 40,461 deaths. New York and New Jersey continue to be hit the hardest, with the two states accounting for roughly 43% of all cases in the United States and 44% of the deaths.
On a global scale, there have been 2,394,278 cases as of 5:20 p.m. Sunday, with 164,937 deaths.