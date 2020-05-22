The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by three as of the Thursday update. Highlands County now has a total of 110 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations are 36 with 35 residents and 1 non-resident. The number of deaths remained at eight.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 3,552 with 3,437 negative tests results of which 56 are non-Florida residents. One result has come back inconclusive and three are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 3.1%.
Of the 110 positive cases in Highlands County, 109 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 56 male and 53 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 1,204 for a total of 48,675 confirmed cases; 1,294 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 48, bringing the total to 2,144.
The Florida Department of Health is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 35 Hispanic, 65 non-Hispanic and nine unknown/no data. The cases by race are 61 white, 25 black, 20 other and three unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 822 positive cases with 248 hospitalizations and 46 deaths. Polk has also administered 16,666 tests, of which 15,810 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 51 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 54 cases with no deaths; Glades has 19 cases with one death and DeSoto County has 94 positive cases with seven deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers, such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 16,367 confirmed and 602 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,556,749 with 93,606 deaths and 294,312 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 4,858,850 with 321,105 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.