The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by four as of the Friday morning update.
Highlands now has a total of 76 positive cases, which is a 10-person increase in just one week. The total hospitalizations remains at 28 and the number of deaths is 7. The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 30,174 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 1,012.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County saw a significant increase since Thursday morning. Another 339 tests were given, bringing the total number of tests to 988 with 911 negative cases, of which 31 are non-Florida residents, and 1 that has come back inconclusive.
Of the 76 positive cases in Highlands County, 75 are residents and one non-resident. The cases include 41 male and 35 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95 with a median age of 59.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 1,342 pushing the state over the 30,000 mark with 30,174 confirmed cases; 818 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 52 pushing the state over 1,000 with 1,012.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County cases by ethnicity are 24 Hispanic, 44 non-Hispanic and 7 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 37 white, 21 black, 16 other and 1 unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, there are a total of 387 positive cases with 119 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. Polk has also administered 6,016 tests, of which 5,620 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties, although Hardee increased from 4 cases on Thursday to 9 on Friday. Okeechobee has a total of 9 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 9 cases with no deaths; Glades has 5 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 24 positive cases with four deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 10,701 confirmed and 278 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 871,285 with 50,031 deaths and 80,937 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 2,736,979 with 192,125 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.