Highlands County coronavirus numbers remained steady on Tuesday. The Florida Health Department’s report showed low numbers across the board when its daily COVID-19 report was released.
For the second day in a row, there were only 10 new cases of infection. All of those cases were from residents. Those cases brought the county’s total to 8,685. The cases are divided by 8,588 residents and 97 non-residents.
There were no new deaths and they remain at 361.
The county processed 180 tests with 170 negative results. The positivity rate was 5.56%, down quite a bit from Monday’s rate of 8.77%.
Hospitalizations were 670 on Tuesday afternoon, up two admissions from Monday. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 18 people were hospitalized with COVID. Florida had 2,345 people hospitalized, which is down by nearly 100 since the previous day.
Florida has had an increase of 2,805 coronavirus cases overnight; that is up by 829 infections from Monday. The cumulative infection total is 2,296,785. Of those cases, 2,253,896 are from residents and 42,889 were from non-residents.
Deaths were up considerably across the state at 97, including three residents. Deaths have reached 36,954. The breakdown of deaths are 36,227 residents and 727 non-residents who have died from COVID.
Testing was up throughout the state with 61,238 tests processed, of which 58,447 had negative results. The tests produced a positivity rate of 4.56%.
COVID numbers across the U.S. are continuing to fall as there were 71,132 new cases reported between Saturday and Monday. With the number of states not reporting on weekends, daily counts for Saturday and Sunday have become incomplete. That was 17,672 fewer cases than were reported last Saturday through Monday.
The daily new case average in the U.S. has now reached 30,439, which is a decrease of 19% from just a week ago.
There were 1,164 deaths over the three-day period, which is a decrease of 144 from the previous week. The seven-day average on deaths is now 561, which is a decrease of 14% from numbers seen a week ago. The number of average deaths is the lowest its been since July.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases are both down at least 10% from last week, while the country’s positivity rate was down to 2.58%.
Michigan continues to fight its way back from its recent outbreak and now the seven-day average for new cases is back under 2,000 at 1,996. That’s a 27% decrease from a week ago and a 74% improvement from one month ago. The state’s positivity rate is down to 6.45%, a 59% decrease from a month ago, while deaths are at 57, which is actually a 6% increase from a month ago, but the lag time on death reporting makes it the least accurate metric in terms of how a state is currently faring with the virus.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.98 million cases and had 587,035 deaths.
Globally, there have been 163.78 million cases and 3.39 million deaths.