The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County has reached 1,355 confirmed as of Friday’s update with two additional deaths being reported bringing the total to 36. The number of current hospitalizations is 24. Since the start of COVID-19 there have been a total of 154 hospitalizations with 153 residents and one nonresident.
The two additional deaths are a 75-year-old male and an 87-year-old female. Both are Highlands County residents.
At the Avon Park Correctional Institution there are a total of 212 COVID-19 cases with 42 staff members also testing positive. The facility has 220 in medical quarantine and have administered 1,635 tests with 1,261 negative, 212 positive and 162 awaiting results. These cases are not included in the county total.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 15,623 with 14,254 negative tests results. Fourteen results came back inconclusive. The percent of positive cases is 8.7%.
Of the 1,355 positive cases in Highlands County, 1,352 are residents and three are non-residents. The cases include 634 male, 717 females and one unknown, ranging from ages 0 to 98, with a median age of 48. Ninety-two of the positive cases are under the age of 18.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 368 Hispanic, 754 non-Hispanic and 230 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 767 white, 222 Black, 194 other and 169 unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases continues to climb in Florida with 7,686 new cases. The state total is now 518,075; 5,654 of those are non-Florida residents. The state’s number of deaths increased by 180, bringing the total to 7,927.
Highlands County has surpassed DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties in positive cases while Polk has more cases than Highlands County. Okeechobee has a total of 1,013 cases with nine deaths; Hardee has 908 cases with seven deaths; DeSoto County has 1,327 positive cases with 16 deaths; Glades has 398 cases with three deaths; and Polk County has 13,939 with 304. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade County had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 129,409 confirmed, which is a 1,737 increase since Thursday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,809 deaths.
Nineteen counties reported triple digit increases. Baker made the list of triple digit counties for the first time with 102, Bay 117, Broward 711, Duval 291, Escambia 287, Franklin made the list for the first time with 101, Gadsden 115, Hillsborough 298, Lake 121, Lee 162, Leon 123, Marion 279, Okaloosa 101, Orange 255, Osceola 118, Palm Beach 367, Pinellas 185, Polk 187 and Volusia with 168 accounting for 5,864 of the new cases.
Nationally, the number of positive cases has reached 4,802,491 with the number of deaths reaching 157,631, which is a 1,320 increase. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has reached 19,176,624 with 716,400 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.