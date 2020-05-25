Highlands County saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase to 113 with the release of numbers by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday morning. The death toll remained at eight.
While Highlands County has seen an increase of just 10 new cases in the past 10 days, many of the surrounding counties haven’t fared quite so well. DeSoto County has seen 55 new cases the past 10 days and now has 115 cases. Eleven of DeSoto County’s cases are correctional facility related.
DeSoto County’s increased positive count has corresponded to increased testing, but also a higher number of positive results, with a positive rate in excess of 10% in three of the past four days.
Hardee County has also seen a spike in the last 10 days, as 37 of the county’s 77 confirmed cases have occurred in that time frame, with two of the cases listed as correctional facility related. Hardee County has also bumped up testing numbers, but has seen 16 of the last 44 tests come back positive during the last two days.
Glades County has seen no new cases in the last three days and remains at 20 confirmed cases, with 10 of those confirmed between May 18-20.
Okeechobee County has seen 26 new cases in the past 10 days, while also seeing a huge increase in testing. The county had 471 tests on Wednesday, more than the other nine days combined, there were just two positive cases in those tests. But there were three or more positive tests on four other days to inflate the numbers and Okeechobee County does have 20 cases that are deemed “correctional,” which make up one-third of the county’s 60 cases.
Miami-Dade County saw an increase of under 200 for the third consecutive day and the sixth time in the last seven days, but still have far more cases than any other county in the state with 16,845. Miami-Dade also has 830 cases that are related to correctional facilities, which accounts for more than one-third of the 2,238 correctional cases in the state.
On the state level, there was an increase of 740 new cases, bringing the total to 50,867. There were five new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,237.
Nationally, there was an increase of 22,784 cases, bringing the total to 1.66 million. With 1,089 new deaths the death toll hit 97,477 as of 1 p.m. Sunday, but with different states releasing data at different times throughout the day, getting an accurate number has been a bit challenging.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state saw 109 deaths on Saturday after having 84 on Friday, which continues the downward trend in the state that has been hit the hardest. New York saw 799 deaths on April 8.
Getting accurate global numbers has been even more of a challenge, but the last figures show 5.31 million cases, with an increase of 110,000 from the previous day and 5,676 new deaths to bring the total to nearly 343,000.
Brazil has the second highest amount of cases with 349,178 cases and Russia is just behind with 344,481 cases. Brazil has seen more than 22,000 deaths, while Russia is reporting 3,541.