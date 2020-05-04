A glitch in the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard showed an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Highlands county on Saturday. The correct number, as of the Sunday morning report, is 85 cases.
There have been 30 hospitalizations, which is 35.2% of the confirmed cases in the county, a rate that is more than double the state average, as 17% of the cases in the state have required hospitalization. There are seven people currently hospitalized.
There have been seven deaths in the county, which translates to 8.2% of the cases and that number is double the state average, which has seen 4% of cases leading to death.
Nearby Hardee County saw a significant increase in cases over the weekend, as the numbers jumped eight with the release of Saturday’s update. Hardee County now has 32 cases, with 30 of those residents.
DeSoto County is also at 32 cases, while Okeechobee County has 14 and Glades County has six.
On a state-wide level, there have been 36,078 cases, with 35,158 of those Florida residents. Miami-Dade County has made-up a little more than one-third of the cases in the state, with 12,775 cases. Of the 1,379 deaths in the state, 369 have come from Miami-Dade.
Broward County has seen 5,312 cases and 207 deaths, while Palm Beach County has had 3,130 cases and 196 deaths.
As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, the United States has seen 1,171,350 cases and 68,088 deaths. New York has had 320,002 cases and 24,648 deaths. New Jersey had 126,744 cases and 7,871 deaths.
Florida still lags in testing when compared to other states, as Florida is No. 3 in totals tests given, with 429,970, but its testing of 20,874 per million residents in No. 22 in the country and a little below the national average.
Rhode Island has given the most tests based on population, testing 68,073 people per million population, while New York is second and North Dakota is third.
Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii and Vermont each had fewer than 1,000 cases, while Maine, North Dakota and West Virginia each have under 2,000 cases. The eight states have seen a combined 242 deaths.
On the global scene there have been 3,446,291 cases and 244,122 deaths. The United States saw the biggest increase in the number with 13,428 new cases, followed by Russia, with 10,633 new cases. Russia now has 134,687 cases.
While having the most cases and the most deaths, the U.S. is No. 14 in deaths per million population, with 206. Tiny San Marino, next to Italy, is No. 1, with 1,206, while Belguim has seen 677 deaths per million population.