Highlands County saw an increase of two new COVID-19 cases with the release of numbers, bringing the total to 143. There were 1,269 new cases reported throughout the state — the fourth straight day at least 1,000 new cases.
Of the county’s 143 cases, 141 are county residents and that consists of 71 women and 70 men. Ages have ranged from 0 to 87 with a median age of 54. Thirty-two of the county residents have been age 30 or younger and one of the two non-residents is under the age of 30.
Highlands County has seen nine COVID-19 deaths.
Surrounding counties continue to add cases at a faster rate, as DeSoto County has now seen 75 cases so far in June to boost their total to 258 cases. Eleven of the county’s cases are related to correctional facilities.
Glades County saw several more cases, bring its total to 83, although 53 of those cases have been confirmed since the beginning of June. Forty-three of the cases are related to correctional facilities, so 65 of those who tested positive have been men.
Hardee County has added 34 cases in the last three days and now has 140. Testing has been the last three days, but Hardee County is seeing a high percentage of positive results. Over the last three days, 18.1% of the county’s tests are coming back positive.
Okeechobee County saw a slight increase and now has 125 cases, with 29 of those being related to correctional facilities.
Miami-Dade has seen more than 200 cases in each of the past four days and now has 19,299 cases.
Nationally, the numbers climbed to 1.95 million cases and 111,064 deaths.
Globally, the numbers hit 6.6 million and there have been 392,802 deaths.