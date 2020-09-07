Highlands County saw its biggest testing day in the past two weeks, with 546 tests processed, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to see the county show an increase of 21 new cases. Still, that’s below the 5% positivity rate recommended by the World Health Organization before reopening.
The 21 new cases bring Highlands County to 1,909 cases total, with 1,900 of those consisting of residents and nine cases involving non-residents.
The death toll remained at 69, while there are 22 current hospitalizations, which is up four from Saturday’s 18.
The median ages for new cases for the day was 46, which is just under the overall median age for Highlands County of 47.
Among nearby counties, DeSoto County saw an increase of just one new cases after having 19 the previous day. The county total is now at 1,523 and there have been 22 deaths. One key reason why DeSoto has seen many fewer deaths than Highlands County is its median age of all cases is just 37.
Glades County remained at 460 cases, but processed just two tests for the day, while Hardee County saw an increase of 16 and is now at 1,166 cases. There have been nine deaths in Hardee County, where the median age of all cases is 35.
Okeechobee County saw four new cases and has had a total of 1,283 cases. There have been 20 deaths in Okeechobee County, where the median age of all cases has been 38.
The death total for the state climbed past 12,000 and is at 12,001, with 11,849 resident deaths and 152 non-resident deaths. There were 38 new deaths reported for the day.
The state saw 2,564 new cases for the day and the positivity rate for new cases was 5.06%, just slightly above the 5% goal. The median age of new cases was just 35 years, which is a good thing, although there were 118 new cases among school age kids 5-14, along with 719 new cases in the 15 to 24 age group, which will also include some school age children.
The United States has seen 6.26 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, with 188,711 deaths.
Globally, there have been 26.9 million cases, which should climb past the 27-million figure with the next release of Monday’s numbers and there have been 880,779 deaths.