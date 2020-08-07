The numbers for new COVID-19 cases in the state were better than in recent days, but it was a rough day for Highlands County. With four of the 120 new deaths reported in Florida, Highlands County has now had 34 deaths due to the virus.
Ages ranged from 64 to 78 and all four were county residents. Thirty-three of the 34 deaths in the county have occurred in those ages 55 and older. There has now been 7,751 state resident deaths and 124 non-resident deaths for a total of 7,871.
Highlands County saw an increase of 17 new COVID cases, bringing the total to 1,328 cases since March. The county did show a dramatic increase in the number of tests given, with 527 tests being processed, which yielded a positivity rate for new cases of just 3.4%, which is the first time Highlands County has seen a positivity rate under 5% since the 4.8% of July 23.
Long-term care facility cases still make up a decent portion of the cases seen in the county. There have been 214 (16%) cases related to long-term care facilities and an additional 42 cases (3%) tied to a correctional facility.
There have been 153 hospitalizations in the county and 49 are currently hospitalized.
There was an increase of 7,650 cases in the state, which can be directly attributed to increased testing. After testing roughly 50,000 people each of the two previous days, the number climbed to more than 92,000 for Wednesday and the state saw its positivity rate for new cases drop to 8.34%, just the third time the number has been under 10% in the past two weeks. Overall, the positivity rate has shown improvement over the past seven days, with a high of 11.03%.
There have been a total of 29,131 hospitalizations, with 7,348 currently hospitalized. The number of new hospitalizations increased 558.
Florida isn’t faring well in many of the major metrics used to gauge how a state is responding to the coronavirus. The state’s 23,764 cases per million residents is the third-highest of any state, while its 179,874 tests per million population ranks No. 21. Florida trails only California in the total number of cases in any state. With 5,295 new cases reported in California on Wednesday, the state has now seen 524,722 cases, or 14,333 more than the 510,389 cases seen in Florida.
As has typically been the case, Miami-Dade County saw the biggest increase in the state with an increase of 1,717 cases, while Broward saw an increase of 739. Palm Beach County had an increase of 442, followed by Hillsborough (373), Orange (346) and Duval (324) counties.
Polk County had an increase of 235 new cases, bringing its total to 13,654. There were six new deaths in the county, bringing the total to 304, the seventh-highest of any county in the state.
There were an additional 11 counties that saw an increase of at least 100 cases.
Nationally, the toll is at 4.84 million, as the United States rolls toward the 5 million mark. There have been 158,606 deaths attributed to the virus.
On a global scale, there have been 18.8 million cases and 708,941 deaths. Brazil has seen the second-highest number of cases with 2.8 million and India has seen 1.96 million cases. India has had the highest number of new cases in each of the last two days.
Local COVID-19 testing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 11, Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Lakeshore Mall near the former Sears location. Testing on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 will be between 8-10 a.m., while testing on Aug. 18 taking place 5-7 p.m.
Testing at the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, Thursday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 27. Testing on Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 will be 8-10 a.m. and testing will be between 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
To be tested at Lakeshore Mall or the Camp & Conference Center, call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required.