Sunday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health showed Highlands County shooting past the 4,000-case barrier with 42 new cases, giving a total of 4,036. There was one additional case in a non-resident, bringing the totals to 4,007 county residents and 29 non-residents.
The county reported five more deaths, raising the total to 165 since the pandemic began.
A total of 404 tests were given to Florida residents, which resulted in a positivity rate of 10.15% for the day. The median age of the new cases was 53, making it eight straight days with an age below 60.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, there were 37 hospital beds available in Highlands County, with eight ICU beds available. There were 59 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Statewide the increase was a bit smaller than was seen the past four days, although testing was the lowest since Dec. 1. A total of 8,436 new cases were reported, with Florida residents making up 8,229 of those cases. The positivity rate for new cases was 7.84%.
The resident death toll increased to 19,177, while there were an additional three deaths in non-residents, raising that total to 246, for a combined death toll of 19,423.
Miami-Dade again saw the biggest increase in the state with 1,967 cases. Miami-Dade has seen the seventh most deaths of any county in the country with 3,913.
Nationally, the COVID Tracking Project reported 211,073 new cases and another 2,445 deaths. That bumps the seven-day average for COVID deaths to 2,123, which eclipsed the previous high of 2,116 set on April 21.
Hospitalizations were down slightly for the day at 101,190, which is still 12% higher than a week ago.
The U.S. saw 2,169,756 tests, although roughly 226,000 of those were a ‘dump’ by Washington state, which hadn’t reported testing since Nov. 22.
Once again California was hit hard, with the California Department of Public Health reporting a new record of 30,075 new cases and an additional 85 deaths.
Many states are still setting all-time case records, with New Jersey reporting more than 6,000 cases in a day for the first time on Sunday, while North Carolina reported 6,000 for the first time on Saturday and followed that up with 6,438 on Sunday.
Illinois, which has seen the fourth-highest amount of cases in the country, reported 7,598 new cases on Sunday, and Ohio reported 7,592.
The U.S. has now seen 14.71 million cases and had 281,938 deaths.
Globally, there have been 66.91 million cases and 1,533,909 deaths.