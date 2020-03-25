SEBRING – The Highlands County Board of County Commission directed County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to suspend recycling services temporarily in the county.
Howerton informed commissioners that the county’s waste collection service provider was experiencing difficulty trying to offload recyclable materials at out-of-county facilities due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Effective today, Wednesday, recycling service in Highlands County is suspended until further notice. For now, residents may place trash in both the blue and green bins and place them curbside for collection on their scheduled day.
Also, the hazardous waste recycling center located at Skipper Road will be closed until further notice.
The Highlands County landfill remains open to the public.
To report a missed pickup, go to highlandsfl.gov and click on the Garbage Collection Complaint Form on the main page, or call 863-402-6505 (Highlands County) or 863-655-0005 (Waste Connections).
For continuing updates, follow Highlands County BCC on Facebook by searching for highlandsfl.gov and on Twitter @HighlandsFLBCC.