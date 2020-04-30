SEBRING — Highlands County stayed with 81 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning’s update from Florida Department of Health. The most recent change had been one more person on Tuesday, with some of the more recent cases including a preteen, a teen and an adult in their 30’s.
That total number of cases still has only one non-resident, who also was among the 29 total number hospitalized in Highlands due to the novel coronavirus. All other hospitalizations were residents.
Highlands County as seen seven deaths attributed to the virus, with the most recent death on April 11.
Case numbers, based on zip codes, give Highlands 38 cases in Sebring, 27 in Avon Park, 11 in Lake Placid and three in Venus.
Clewiston, which covers the entire eastern part of Hendry County, has a relatively high number of cases with 61, up from Tuesday’s total of 54, which is the same number of cases reported Wednesday in Brandon, just one municipality of many in Hillsborough County.
The most recent Highlands County case increases include three from Sunday: a 12-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, whose case is listed as travel related (Florida and Mississippi). The two girls are reported to have been in contact with another positive case.
A new case reported Monday was a 57-year-old male.
Of the 1,127 tested in Highlands, 1,036 tested negative for COVID-19, one was inconclusive and nine are still awaiting test results, as they were on Tuesday.
The county’s 81 positive cases represent only 0.076% of the county’s entire 106,221 people, but are almost 7.2% of those who have been tested.
So far, the number of people tested in the county is just 1% of the entire population.
Highlands County has avoided having more than one single case attributed to an assisted living facility — an employee at The Palms of Sebring — unlike Suwannee County in north Florida, which had an outbreak at a Live Oak nursing home with more than 50 cases among staff and patients.
Suwannee has less than half the population of Highlands, but high numbers related to COVID-19 with 129 cases — up one from Tuesday — and 14 deaths.
Statewide, there have been a total of 375,300 tested, approximately 1.8% of the state’s 20.3 million people.
Florida has had a total of 33,193 cases — approximately 9% of those tested and up from Tuesday — with 5,419 hospitalizations and 1,218 deaths, an increase of 47 deaths from Tuesday.
Florida saw 355 new cases on Tuesday, after a dip of 528 new cases on Sunday and an increase of 784 new cases on Monday.
The United States saw 21,055 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1.4 million cases and 59,256 deaths — the highest single-nation numbers at this time.
Worldwide, there have been 3.14 million cases and 219,000 deaths.