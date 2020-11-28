SEBRING — Highlands County public schools had 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous week, Nov. 15 — 21, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
Lake Placid Middle School had the most positive cases last week with four, which were all students.
Hill-Gustat Middle School had three cases, for a total of 17 cases (since Sept. 6) the highest number in the district. Those 17 cases have included: 11 students, three teachers, one staff member and two unknown.
Last week both Avon Park High and Woodlawn Elementary schools had two cases each, with Avon Park High having two students who were positive and Woodlawn having one student and one teacher who were tested positive.
Both Lake Country Elementary and Memorial Elementary schools each had one student who tested positive.
There were no new cases last week in any Highlands County private schools, according to the Department of Health report.
South Florida State College had five new cases last week with all being students. The college has had a total of 21 cases, including 18 students and three staff members, since Sept. 6.
Okeechobee High had five new cases for a total of 16 and Hardee Senior High had three new cases last week for a total of 42 cases, which is the largest number of COVID-19 cases among the Heartland area schools.
At the state level, the University of Florida had 93 new cases last week for a cumulative total of 1,492.
Coronavirus cases are rising in south Florida, but school officials in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties said there is little evidence that the virus is being spread by students in schools, the Sun Sentinel reports. They said nearly all the more than 2,000 cases reported happened off-campus. Still, state health officials said, about 22% of elementary students who have the virus are considered “silent carriers.”
More than 420 coronavirus cases have now been reported in Flagler and Volusia schools, according to the Florida Department of Health.