SEBRING — After few virus cases for most of the month, the Highlands County School District has had about seven or eight cases in the past 10 days, according to the district's COVID-19 Dashboard.
For the first couple of weeks of October, the district had about five coronavirus cases, but now the Dashboard shows a total of 13 cases, including three staff members and 10 students.
The staff members who tested positive are one at each of the following schools: Cracker Trail Elementary, Park Elementary and Sebring High.
The students who have tested positive have been at the following schools: three at Lake Placid High, two at both Avon Park High and Hill-Gustat Middle and one at each of the following schools: Avon Elementary, Avon Park Middle and Sebring High.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Friday, "We have had a couple of staff test positive. One staff member at Sebring High tested positive and we quarantined three other staff members who had met the contact tracing criteria.
"At Park Elementary, we had one staff member test positive and two staff members met the criteria to isolate. We have had a positive student case at Avon Elementary, Sebring Middle, and two at Avon Park High School."
The highest number that the district had to quarantine was 12, with most scenarios being five or less, he said.
The district continues to work closely with the health department closely tracking each case to monitor for any spread at the school, Lethbridge said.
"Thus far year to date, looking at our data, we have had very little spread at school," he said. "We are very thankful for our school administrators, faculty, and staff who continue to take daily precautions to help control the spread of this virus. We appreciate the efforts by parents that are keeping their children home when sick."
Overall, Hill-Gustat Middle School has had the most positive cases in the district with seven (four students, one staff, two unknown), according to data from the Florida Department of Health (FDH) from Sept. 6 - Oct. 17.
Sebring High has had the second highest number of cases overall with four, which were all students who had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to FDOH, in the previous week of Oct. 11-17, South Florida State College had two positive students. Overall the college has had seven cases (six students and one staff member).
Hardee Senior High, in neighboring Hardee County, had 10 positive cases in the previous week and a total of 27 cases, including 23 students.
Hardee Junior High has had 14 cases overall, including 12 students and Wauchula Elementary has had a cumulative total of eight cases including four students.
Okeechobee High has had a total of six cases, including four students.
Polk County has one school with a double-digit number of virus cases - Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake has a total of 15 cases, including 14 students.