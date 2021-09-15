SEBRING — While the wearing of face masks continues to be voluntary in Highlands District Schools, School Board Attorney John McClure addressed the state’s ongoing school mask debate at a recent board meeting.
McClure said he had received a petition from Miami-Dade County challenging the rule adopted by the Department of Health regarding this matter.
“I don’t say I have any comment pro or con on the matter,” he said. “I am simply reporting to you that it continues.”
Miami-Dade County is one of about 14 districts that have implemented a face mask mandate, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that seeks to bar school mask mandates.
On Aug. 6, the Florida Department of Health published an emergency rule to govern the control of COVID-19 in schools through protocols that do not violate Floridians’ constitutional freedoms. {span}The rule directs that any COVID-19 mitigation actions taken by school districts comply with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, and protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding the masking of their children.{/span}
“I fully expect it won’t be resolved until it gets, very likely, to the Supreme Court, and I think it will get there very quickly and they will get it resolved. They will know a little better what the rules are and what we are supposed to do, where we go,” McClure said.
Speaking to the School Board, he said, “It is your responsibility as elected officials to determine how your school system is going to be run.”
The State has done a lot of positive things for this district and many others in allowing local control, McClure said, but some people believe politics are getting involved in decision making.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said there were some people who are pushing for a workshop.
The School Board has local control on some things, but maybe not on what they want to address in a workshop, she said.
Howerton asked McClure, “If they pit one parent against another, is the district looking at a liability? While the Department of Education says it can’t cut funding due to a district mask mandate, does the Highlands District want to get into that battle?”
McClure said, “There are many people who have strong opinions on both sides and they don’t want to meet in the middle.
“It is very clear that the delta variant is quite contagious and is running through our school system now.”
Howerton said the district is doing what it can do to keep its doors open and keep teachers in.
McClure said, “You are not going to make everybody happy. I am sorry, it is not going to happen.”
The district would not get anywhere by having a big workshop on it, with everyone citing different experts, he said.
In South Florida, a group of parents has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a decision by Palm Beach County school officials to require students to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.