SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced recently that 32,614 laptop computers are being distributed to 34 mostly small, rural school districts throughout Florida and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School.
Highlands County will be getting 3,000 new Chromebook computers, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said at a recent School Board meeting. That will bring the district’s total to enough devices for one for every student.
She informed the Florida Department of Education that 1,000 Chromebooks would be enough for all the district’s second graders. Later Longshore was asked if a 1,000 would be enough so that every student would have one and she said 3,000 would be needed.
Longshore called Tallahassee again and spoke with Chancellor of Public Schools Jacob Oliva who said the district will getting 3,000 Chromebooks.
“We also requested 600 [WiFi] hot spots,” Longshore said. “They are really struggling with the hot spots.”
District MIS Director Darrell Layfield said Monday, the Chromebooks have not arrived, but he is expecting them this week.
“We are still waiting on 300 hot spots we ordered two weeks ago,” he said.
The district had 140 existing hot spots and added another 100 in the first week of online instruction, Layfield said.
The press release from the governor’s office stated that the laptop computer distribution was made possible through a partnership with three education consortia including the Heartland Educational Consortium of which Highlands is one of the member districts.
“Today’s [Saturday’s] announcement speaks volumes about how the Department of Education, our school districts and our teachers are coming together to ensure Florida students have the resources they need to continue their education through the COVID-19 crisis,” DeSantis said. “Florida is truly raising the bar for distance learning.”
State Board Chair Andy Tuck said, “I am grateful our staff at the Department were able to quickly identify funds and work with Florida’s educational consortiums, whose membership is made up of smaller rural districts that often need help consolidating resources and determine the gaps in device accessibility for students, many of whom are low income and in need of this critical support.”
When the COVID-19 crisis indicated the need for distance learning, the Department proactively began calling laptop suppliers throughout Florida and reaching out to Florida’s rural county school district consortia to identify both available supply and demand.