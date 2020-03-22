SEBRING — Highlands County allegedly had its first official positive novel coronavirus case Saturday morning, but the report turned out to be an error.
The online tally by the Florida Health Department showed seven tests sent for verification and one positive result: A woman who lives in the county. However, local officials said they could not verify that because the Health Department had not officially notified the county.
“We do not have a case,” said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski on Saturday. “They are testing the system and updated it with a case.”
Shortly after Rybinski spoke with the Highlands News-Sun, a push notification went out to subscribed wireless phones notifying residents that the one positive case was in error, and promising to post a press release online as soon as the state provided an explanation.
A social media post for the county also stated the same, a verbatim repost of a message emailed out at 12:15 p.m. Saturday by Amanda Tyner, community programs administrator for the Florida Department of Health for DeSoto and Highlands counties.
“The Florida Department of Health dashboard is currently showing an error that reflects one positive case in Highlands County,” the post stated. “We currently DO NOT have a positive case in our county.”
The post goes on to say that the state health official had requested an updated press release with an explanation.
“As soon as we get it, we will share it with you,” the post said.
Rybinski said it’s good news that the county does not have any official cases of the virus yet, but that doesn’t mean anyone should relax from their being vigilant and practicing good hygiene and social distancing to prevent getting a case here.
She said it’s only a matter of time, though.
“We have no case at this time,” Rybinski said. “We will get one.”
The Florida COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard is an online resource run by the Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection.
Rybinski said Highlands County has been working with the state to have the dashboard updated with the latest county information.
Many local health professionals have contacted the Highlands News-Sun, complaining that numbers of pending tests listed on the dashboard did not reflect the numbers of tests submitted.
Rybinski said the single positive case was a test change done at the state level, but it wasn’t removed before the dashboard updated statewide.
It wasn’t the first time an inaccuracy appeared on the FDH dashboard that created a panic. On Friday evening, the Florida Department of Health showed a virus-related death in Pasco County.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to correct that report and posted the following, “The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is aware that there was an inaccurate report of a Pasco County death related to COVID-19. However, after speaking with the Pasco County Department of Health, we can confirm that there are NO deaths in Pasco County from COVID-19.
“Please see the below statement from the Pasco County Department of Health:
‘There was an error in data input for the Florida Department of Health reporting system in Pasco County which has been corrected. Currently there are no deaths related to COVID-19 in Pasco County. We apologize for the error and will continue to keep you informed.’”