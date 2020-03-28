SEBRING — Highlands County gained another COVID-19 patient Friday, reaching a total of six.
When Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard updated at 7:15 p.m. Friday with fresh numbers from the Florida Department of Health, Highlands county had gained another patient: A woman age 30.
The number of hospitalizations and deaths remained the same: One of each.
The county’s first death in the novel coronavirus pandemic was reported with the Thursday night update.
All of the six cases in the county to date are county residents. The FDOH website does show one case was from the Lake Placid area and one from the Venus area, but does not show a location for the other four county cases.
The Dashboard does state that one patient is in the 25-34 age range — the new patient. Another, previously reported as 39, is in the 35-44 age range.
One of the other patients falls in the 55-64 age range, and the remaining three are from ages 75-84. The oldest was previously reported as 78.
In previous reports, when the county had only five cases, three were travel-related infections and the other two were not.
The Dashboard does not state whether or not the death was a travel-related case, or whether or not this new case was.
Numbers for the whole state also went up, again.
Florida’s total cases are now 3,198, with 503 hospitalized and 46 who have died.
Thus far, the state has recorded and/or reported that 32,468 have been tested in Florida, with 2,765 testing positive for the virus and 28,186 testing negative — a percentage of 9.5% positive.
Friday also showed a drop in new cases statewide, compared to Thursday’s and Wednesday’s numbers. Wednesday had 506 new cases and Thursday had 548, but Friday had only 497. It is unknown yet if this is a momentary fluctuation.
Residents are still advised by local, state and federal authorities to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing/disinfecting and social isolation to slow or stop the spread of the virus.
The state COVID-19 question line is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121.
Please do not call law enforcement with coronavirus questions or to report people out in public. Highlands County has no curfew or quarantine in place at this time.