SEBRING — The COVID-19 count for Highlands County increased by 3 to a total of 141 cases, which includes 139 residents and 2 non-residents with a statewide total of 61,488 cases.
The latest update from the Florida Department of Health shows the Oaks of Avon, a senior living facility in Avon Park, has one positive case of COVID-19 in a resident. According to floridahealthcovid19.gov, under the “Review long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases” button, only facilities appear on the report, the Oaks showing a positive resident and SIM Lodge showing a positive staff member. Previous reports had shown a staff member and resident recorded at The Palms of Sebring and a resident at Sunny Hills ALF. Those two facilities have been dropped from the current report. The Highlands News-Sun has asked the Department of Health for an explanation and had not received one as of press time Friday.
Under the county report on the “Review case, monitoring and PUI information on the latest COVID-19 Report” button on the same website, Highlands is reported to have 10 positive cases in staff/residents in long-term care facilities. No facilities are named.
Hardee County had 22 new resident cases in two days, Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 131 virus cases.
DeSoto County also had 22 new resident cases in two days bringing its total to 245.
Glades County had 13 new resident cases in two days for a total of 81.
Okeechobee County had 37 new resident cases in three days for a total of 122.
Thus far, 4,801 have been tested for COVID-19 in Highlands County with 2.9% positive for having the virus.
{span}Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in conjunction with LAB24, will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. Anyone interested in this drive-up testing is asked to call 863-471-1870 in advance and give their name for the event.{/span}
Statewide, 1,135,865 have been tested with 5.4% positive.
Miami-Dade County continues to have the highest number of virus cases in the state with 19,056 cases, 3,143 hospitalizations and 760 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 10,794 hospitalizations and 2,660 deaths due to COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been 1,880,703 cases and 108,496 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 6,694,512 cases and 392,940 deaths.