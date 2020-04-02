SEBRING — Highlands County now has 17 cases of COVID-19 as the state approaches 7,000 with 87 deaths in Florida.
The Highlands cases, which are all Florida residents, include 10 men and seven women with an age range of 23 to 82. There have been four hospitalizations and one death, according to the Wednesday morning data from the Florida Department of Health.
In Highlands, a total of 122 have been tested with the results as follows: positive – 17; negative – 94; inconclusive – 1; awaiting test results – 10.
The Florida Department of Health’s line listing of cases does not include the information from the latest two cases in Highlands, but shows that case number 14 is not travel related and is a male, 50 years of age. Case number 15 is travel related and a male, 26, who traveled in Florida and to New York.
The report also says three cases each are from the areas of Avon Park and Lake Placid, and one case each from the areas of Sebring and Venus. No area is identified for any of the other nine cases in Highlands County.
Florida has 6,955 total cases with 6,694 cases in Florida residents, 890 hospital admissions and 87 deaths.
Statewide there have been 67,734 tested for COVID-19.
The Florida counties with more than 200 cases of COVID-19 are: Miami-Dade — 2,202; Broward — 1,232; Palm Beach — 567; Orange — 392; Hillsborough — 309; Duval — 218 and Lee — 212.
The state’s total cases overview shows that 744 had traveled, 1033 had contact with a confirmed case, 473 had traveled and had contact with a confirmed case, and 4,444 cases were under investigation.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 203,608 confirmed cases in the United States, of which 8,400 have recovered.