SEBRING — Highlands County has 19 new COVID-19 cases, but the deaths remained at 69, according to the Friday update from the Florida Department of Health.
The additional cases brought the overall virus count up to 1,873 for Highlands County.
Glades County had 2 new cases after two days with no new cases.
Okeechobee County had 4 new cases after a jump of 16 cases on Thursday.
Hardee County had 4 new cases in the latest update after having 13 additional cases in the Thursday data.
DeSoto County had only 1 new case.
Hendry County had 4 new cases after only 2 new cases on the previous day.
Statewide there were 3,198 new cases for a total of 640,211 and 100 more resident deaths for a total of 11,650.
In South Florida, Dade County had 493 more resident cases for a total of 159,239 resident cases, Broward added 262 for a total of 72,295 and Palm Beach County had 146 more cases compared to the Thursday update for a total of 42,388.
The Pediatric Report shows the following number of cases in those under 18 years of age in the Heartland counties: Highlands 134, Hardee 174, DeSoto 219, Okeechobee 194, Glades 30 and Hendry 255.
A report based on information from the Florida Department of Corrections shows there have been 2 inmate deaths at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.
Nationwide there have been 6,166,939 virus cases with 186,984 deaths
Worldwide there have been 26,383,872 cases with 870,126 deaths.