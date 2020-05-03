SEBRING — After an increase of 3 cases on Friday, Highlands County had 2 more cases of COVID-19 in the Saturday report bringing the the total number of cases to 86, which includes one new case in an assisted living facility.
There is a total of 85 residents of Florida who have tested positive in Highlands County. There has been 29 residents and one non-resident hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Also, now there is a nearly equal number of male (43) and female (42) cases in Highlands after the number of male cases was clearly higher, in previous daily reports, than the female cases.
The last three Highlands cases, in the Florida Department of Heath’s listing, shows for April 30 the new cases were two females age 35 and 42 and one male age 40.
The age range of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Highlands is 0 to 95 with a median age of 56.
The Florida Department of Health’s listing on assisting living facilities shows one case of COVID-19 on April 30 at Sunny Hills of Sebring assisted living facility.
Sunny Hills has announced, there are no employees or residents with symptoms, but from a sampling of preventative testing, and from the initial 14 residents who were tested, there was one positive result.
Sunny Hills is awaiting the test results of the remainder of the assisted living residents, except for Memory Care residents who will be tested today. The facility is awaiting the test results for all its employees.
Statewide there has been 35,463 cases, 5,945 hospitalizations and 1,364 deaths. Florida ranks No. 8 in the United States in the number of positive cases and No. 10 in deaths. Florida is No. 23 in deaths per 1 million residents, with 66 deaths per million. Florida is No. 3 in testing, trailing just New York and California.
The United States has had 1,107,815 cases and 65,244 deaths. New York has had more than 308,000 of those cases and 18,610 deaths, while New Jersey had seen 121,000 cases and in excess of 7,500 deaths.
Worldwide there has been 3,369,208 cases and 239,448 deaths due to COVID-19