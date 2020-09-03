SEBRING — The death toll from COVID-19 in Highlands County is now 69 with two more reported deaths in Wednesday’s update from the Florida Department of Health.
The total number of virus cases in Highlands County increased by 23 to 1,846. Currently there are 22 hospitalized in Highlands due to the coronavirus.
Statewide there were 2,402 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 633,442 and 127 more resident deaths for a total of 11,501 Florida resident deaths. There have been 150 non-resident deaths in the state.
Currently in Florida there are 3,516 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. That was a decrease of 107 who were hospitalized from the Tuesday count.
Previous day testing results show in Highlands for 125 tests there were seven positives for a positive rate of 5.6%, which is right at the state rate of 5.62% out of 45,848 test results on Tuesday.
Among the Heartland counties, Hardee County had the highest previous day positive rate of 8.16%.
In Highlands, the age range of 25-34 has the most cases with 305, followed by 279 in the 45-54 range and 280 in the 55-64 age range.
There have been 304 cases in long-term care facilities in Highlands and 58 virus cases in correctional facilities.
Statewide there have been 4,811 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
In the Wednesday update of virus data, the following counties had deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19: Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee and Volusia counties.
In the United States there have been 6,088,187 virus cases and 185,123 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 25,836,032 cases and 858,436 deaths.