SEBRING — Highlands County had 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the Florida Department of Heath for a total of 1,945, with the number of deaths remaining at 69.
The states of Alaska and Wyoming, with 42 deaths, have had fewer deaths than Highlands Coounty.
Florida added 2,056 coronavirus cases Wednesday for a statewide total to 652,148 virus cases. There were 200 new coronavirus fatalities reported statewide Wednesday bringing the total in the state to 12,115 Florida residents who have died due to the pandemic.
In Florida’s Heartland over the course of the pandemic, Hendry County surpassed the 2,000-case mark recently with a total of 2,004 cases and 41 deaths. DeSoto has had 1,526 cases with 23 deaths. Okeechobee’s total number of cases during the pandemic is 1,289 with 20 deaths. Hardee had 1,185 cases and nine deaths and Glades has the fewest at 446 cases and four deaths.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, the Florida Department of Health and AdventHealth of Sebring have teamed up to again offer free tests today at Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center in Lake Placid. Drive through from 8-9 a.m. or from 8-10 a.m. by appointment. Call 863-386-5690 to schedule an appointment.
Fifty-four people served by the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities have died of COVID-19, according to a report released Tuesday.
In all, 1,196 Agency for Persons with Disabilities beneficiaries have tested positive for the virus, with 803 having recovered, said Melanie Etters, an agency spokeswoman.
The agency report also shows that 353 workers at group homes or private institutions that care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have tested positive for the virus, and six of those workers have died.
Additionally, 49 employees of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities have tested positive for the virus, including eight who work at the Sunland Center state institution in Marianna and 16 who work at the Tacachale state institution in Gainesville.
Calhoun County has had four consecutive days of no positive cases added to its total number. Franklin County has had two consecutive days with no increase in positive cases. Desoto County also registered a day with zero cases added.
Nationwide, there have been 6,334,158 COVID-19 cases with 189,972 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 27,628,190 cases with 898,757 deaths.