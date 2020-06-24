SEBRING — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase significantly with 20 more cases in Highlands County and 3,286 additional cases statewide in the Tuesday’s update from the Florida Department of Health.
The Highlands total is now 258, with a statewide total number of cases at 103,503.
The number of deaths resulting from coronavirus stands at 10 for Highlands County. Officials say there are currently 20 people hospitalized with the virus.
There have been 23 cases in staff/residents at long-term care facilities and two cases in staff/residents in correctional institutions in Highlands County.
New case data for area counties shows 13 new cases in Hardee County for a total of 318, six new cases in Okeechobee County for a total of 256, 19 new cases in DeSoto County for a total of 487, and 17 new cases in Hendry County for a total of 780. There are no new cases in Glades County with its total remaining at 142.
Testing data shows that statewide 1,641,838 have been tested for COVID-19 with 6.3% being positive.
In Highlands County, 6,965 have been tested with 3.7% positive.
Heartland area counties with high percentages of positive tests include: Hardee, 15.9%; DeSoto, 12.2%; Glades, 24.6% and Hendry, 17.3%.
Miami-Dade County continues to lead the state with 26,822 cases and 902 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Florida increased by 64 to 3,237.
The State of New York has the highest number of cases (389,085) and deaths (31,198) among the 50 states.
Nationwide, there have been 2,325,970 cases with 120,771 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 9,154,232 cases with 473,650 deaths.