SEBRING —Highlands County recorded three more deaths due to COVID-19 in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 40 residents who have died from the pandemic.
The state listing shows three “newly identified deaths” as males 72, 74 and 89 years old.
There have been six resident deaths in long-term care facilities in Highlands County, according to data from the FDOH.
Highlands County has 22 more virus cases since the Wednesday count for a total of 1,523. The most recent cases in Highlands range from a 21-year-old female to a 92-year-old male.
The case count by municipality shows 652 in Sebring, 479 in Avon Park, 224 in Lake Placid, seven in Venus and 146 in Highlands that have not yet been verified for a specific municipality.
With 6,236 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Florida’s total is 557,137 with 9,047 deaths, which includes 8,913 resident deaths and 134 non-resident deaths. There were 148 deaths in Florida since the Wednesday update.
COVID-19 testing data shows that in Highlands 16,498 have been tested with 9.2% being positive with the virus.
Statewide, more that 4.1 million have been tested with 13.49% being positive.
Dade County added 1,713 cases and the following counties had triple-digit increases: Brevard — 365, Broward — 661, Collier — 110, Escambia — 106, Hillsborough — 230, Lafayette with a record increase of 276 for the county to a total of 469, Lake — 100, Lee — 167, Marion — 123, Orange — 234, Osceola — 101, Palm Beach — 274, Pinellas — 118, Polk — 180 and Suwanee — 233. Dade County and the counties with triple-digit increases account for 4,991 of Florida’s total increase in COVID-19 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 5,215,958 cases with 166,148 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 20,692,320 cases with 750,490 deaths.
AdventHealth has teamed up with the DOH to provide free drive-through testing.
Testing is open to Highlands County residents only. Reservations are required for each location and can be made by calling 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing dates and times are as follows:
Lakeshore Mall (near Sears) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8-10 a.m.
Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 27, and from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26, and Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m.