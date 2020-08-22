SEBRING — Highlands County had three more reported deaths from COVID-19 in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health, which brings the total to 53. The report shows 18 more positive cases in the county for a total of 1,697.
Statewide, there were 4,684 more virus cases for a total of 593,286.
There was an increase of 119 Florida resident deaths from the Thursday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Miami-Dade, Duval, Escambia, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jackson, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Suwannee and Volusia counties.
The Florida resident death count is now 10,168 with 136 non-resident deaths.
Miami-Dade County has had 2,219 Florida resident deaths, the largest number in the state.
In Highlands County among age groups, the 25-35 age group has the most cases with 277, followed by the 55-64 age group with 255 cases and the 45-54 age group with 254 cases.
Among the Highlands resident cases, 793 are male and 903 are female with a median age of 47.
Currently there are 36 who are hospitalized in Highlands County due to COVID-19.
The previous day testing data results show statewide from 69,695 tests that 6.79% were positive. In Highlands, 405 test results in the previous day had a positive rate of 4.44%.
Glades County had only 14 test results from the previous day, but half of them were positive.
Hendry County had 67 previous day virus test results with a positive rate of 23.88%.
Nationwide, there have been 5,589,013 cases with 174,504 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 22,754,063 COVID-19 cases with 794,814 deaths.