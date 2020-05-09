As the first week of Phase 1 of Florida’s reopening comes to a close the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County reached 93 as of Friday’s update. One additional death has been reported increasing the total to 8. The number of hospitalizations remains unaltered at 31 with 30 residents and 1 nonresident.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 39,199 cases have been confirmed with the death toll increasing by 69 for a total of 1,669.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 1,610 with 1,516 negative tests results of which 39 are non-Florida residents. One result has come back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 5.8%.
Of the 93 positive cases in Highlands County, 92 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 46 male and 46 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 30 Hispanic, 55 non-Hispanic and seven unknown/no data. The cases by race are 49 white, 23 black, 18 other and two unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases in Florida is nearing the 40,000 mark. Florida has 39,199 confirmed cases that is a 371 increase since Thursday; 1,027 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 69, bringing the total to 1,669.
The Palms of Sebring also reported Friday that a resident has tested positive after the National Guard and the Florida State Department of Health was invited in to test staff and residents. Last month, a staff member at The Palms tested positive for coronavirus.
Sunny Hills ALF is the only other long-term facility in Highlands County to have registered a positive case. The case there was also of a resident.
Miami-Dade’s numbers continue to climb and remain the leader in the state for positive cases with 13,664 confirmed and 468 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,263,052 with 76,032 deaths and 195,036 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 3,877,914 with 271,732 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.