SEBRING — Highlands County had its third death from COVID-19 with the total number of cases increasing to 41, which includes a total of 13 hospitalizations.
The latest death on Tuesday was an 81-year-old male, according to the Florida Department of Health.
An 82-year-old male died on March 29. The first virus death in Highlands was on March 24, and the only one listed as travel related (Caribbean), was a 78-year-old female.
The Highlands County cases include 25 men and 16 women within an age range of 0 to 85 and an average age of 53.
The latest Highlands County cases in the Wednesday morning update from FDOH are a 29-year-old female and 33-year-old male.
Of the positive cases in Highlands, the Department of Health reported Wednesday morning in its characteristics list that 12 cases are in the Sebring area, nine are in the Avon Park area, seven are in the Lake Placid area and two are in the area of Venus. The remaining 10 cases are listed as unknown. There is one positive case that is unaccounted for in the report.
The total Florida cases is 15,456, which includes 15,300 residents of the Sunshine State, 1,956 hospitalizations and 309 deaths.
There are some big variations among Florida’s counties in the death rate compared to the number of cases.
DeSoto County has only 18 cases, but has had three deaths, while neighboring Charlotte County has had 76 cases, but only one death. Even more unusual, Martin County has a total of 101 cases, but no deaths. Also, Seminole County has had only one death among 216 cases.
Statewide, Miami-Dade County leads in the number of cases with 5,354 with an average age of 49, but is third in deaths with 49.
Broward County has 2,358 cases, with an average age of 61, with 58 deaths and Palm Beach County has 1,206 cases, with an average age of 57, with the highest number of deaths at 69.
Statewide the number of new cases decreased slightly from 1.2 thousand on Monday to 1.1 thousand on Tuesday.
In Highlands, a total of 323 have been tested with 41 positive, 278 negative, two inconclusive and two awaiting test results.
In the United States there has been 404,352 cases with 13,007 deaths. Globally there has been 1,475,976 cases with 85,397 deaths attributed to COVID-19.