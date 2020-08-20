SEBRING — Highlands County marked its second highest number of deaths in a day with five in the latest update from the Florida Department of Health on Wednedsay. That brings the number to 47 deaths related to COVID-19 during the pandemic in Highlands County. The highest single-day tally of deaths was six on July 24. There were four deaths recorded on Aug. 6.
Highlands added 21 more virus cases for a total of 1,660 after the latest release of new numbers. The Highlands zip code areas with the most cases are: 33825 (Avon Park) with 538 cases, 33870 (Sebring) with 479 and 33852 (Lake Placid) with 263.
The COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard Case Map shows Highlands has had a total of 156 positive cases in the past seven days and 346 in the past 14 days.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,115 cases for a total of 584,047. There have been 9,932 resident deaths and 135 non-resident deaths; these numbers reflect the additional 174 added in Wednesday’s report.
After three days of triple-digit increases, Dade County added 1,121 virus cases in the past 24 hours.
The counties with triple-digit increases are: Broward — 361, Duval — 128, Hillsborough — 247, Lee — 100, Marion — 170, Orange — 237, Palm Beach — 206, Pinellas — 120 and Polk — 119.
Dade County and the counties with triple-digit increases accounted for 2,809 of the total of new cases in Florida.
Glades County had its fourth day with no new virus cases and Jefferson County also had no new cases.
Testing data for the previous day shows statewide 59,485 were tested with a positive rate of 7.06%. In Highlands County, the previous day data shows 344 were tested with positive rate of 5.81%
Locally, AdventHealth and the Health Department are working together to provide free drive-through testing, for Highlands County residents only.
Reservations are required. Call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following test dates:
- Lakeshore Mall (near Sears on the north end) at 901 U.S. 27 S., Sebring from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25.
- Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center at 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid from 5-7 p.m. today (Aug. 20) and 8-10 a.m. Aug. 27.
- The Shoppes at Avon Park at 1583 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Nationwide, there have been 5,505,074 cases with 172,109.
Worldwide, there have been 22,218,441 COVID-19 cases with 782,441 deaths.