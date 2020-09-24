SEBRING — After 23 new cases were reported on Tuesday, Highlands County had seven new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 2,111 cases and 82 deaths.
Statewide, there were 2,590 new virus cases for a total of 690,499 and 202 additional resident deaths for a total of 13,618 Florida resident deaths over the course of the pandemic.
Statewide previous day testing results show a positivity rate of 5.28% with Highlands at 5.19%.
After two days of no new cases, DeSoto County had only one new case in the Wednesday update for a positivity rate of 1.72%. Hendry County also had no new cases for two consecutive days, but had five new cases reported on Wednesday for a positivity rate of 11.11%.
Hardee County had seven new cases for a positivity rate of 11.29%. Okeechobee had 14 new cases for a positivity rate of 11.57% and Glades County had seven new virus cases for a positivity rate of 43.75%.
Around the state, Calhoun, Gilchrist and Gulf counties had no new cases.
There were six counties with triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases: Broward — 217, Dade — 377, Duval — 144, Orange — 181, Palm Beach — 143 and Polk — 116.
Nationwide, there have been 6,911,844 cases with 201,253 deaths.
California has the most COVID-19 cases of any state with 793,825, Texas is second with 741,663 and Florida is third with 690,499 cases followed by New York with 451,892. But, New York has the most deaths with 33,090.
Wyoming has had the fewest number of cases in the nation with 5,016 and the second lowest number of deaths with 50.
Alaska has had the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the nation with 45.
Worldwide, there have been 31,713,913 cases and 972,895 deaths due to COVID-19, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.