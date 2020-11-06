SEBRING — Highlands County had one more COVID-19 death reported, in the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the county’s total to 120 who have died due to the pandemic.
Highlands had 22 new virus cases in the the latest report for a total of 2,829 who have been infected.
The median age of the cases in Highlands over the course of the pandemic is 48. The median age of the new cases from Tuesday and Wednesday were both 52.
Florida added 6,257 coronavirus cases for the statewide total of 827,380 infected.
There were 39 new virus fatalities reported in the state for a total of 16,961 Florida residents who have died during the pandemic.
The statewide previous day positivity rate was 6.18%.
Highlands County’s positivity rate was more than double the state rate at 13.92%. In the Heartland, only Glades County had a higher previous day positivity rate with 14.29%, but that was with only one new case of seven who were tested.
There were 33 hospitalized in Highlands County due to COVID-19, according to a Thursday afternoon count.
Miami-Dade County had a four-digit increase in cases with 1,379 new infections in the latest update.
The following counties had triple digit increases in COVID-19 cases: Brevard — 122, Broward — 794, Duval — 192, Hillsborough — 414, Lee — 173, Okaloosa — 101, Orange — 352, Osceola — 121, Palm Beach — 442, Pasco — 115, Pinellas — 210, Polk — 144, Volusia — 101.
Miami-Dade County and the counties with triple-digit increases account for a total of 4,660 new cases.
Nationwide, there have been 9,516,790 virus cases and 234,011 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 48,344,880 cases and 1,228,672 deaths.