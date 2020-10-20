SEBRING — For the first time in many weeks Highlands County had no new COVID-19 cases in the daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
Typically there are fewer test results counted on Sunday, making the counts lower, but among the 47 tested residents in Highlands no one tested positive.
The local virus death toll increased by one in Highlands to a total of 103. Currently, there are 18 in the county who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Statewide, the virus resident death toll surpassed 16,000 with 54 fatalities reported Monday for a total of 16,021 Florida resident deaths.
The state also reported 1,707 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 756,727.
The largest numbers of resident deaths have occurred in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade County has had 3,547, Broward County has had 1,515, and Palm Beach County has had 1,497, the Department of Health numbers show.
The next-highest numbers are in Pinellas County, with 801 resident deaths, and Hillsborough County, with 751.
Also hard-hit have been nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of Monday, the state reported 6,496 deaths involving long-term care residents and staff members.
With the test numbers down, the six Heartland counties combined had only nine new cases in the Monday update with DeSoto, like Highlands, having no new cases. Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties each had only one new case and Hendry had six new cases.
Statewide from 36,549 resident test results on the previous day, 1,766 were positive for a positivity rate of 4.83%.
Only three counties – Broward with 191, Dade with 397 and Orange with 132 – had triple digit increases in Monday’s report.
With Highlands, Bradford, Desoto, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Levy, Madison and Sumter also had zero increase in the report.
Nationwide, there have been 8,177,148 cases with 219,811 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 40,240,700 COVID-19 cases with 1,115,521 deaths.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.