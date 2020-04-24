SEBRING — There have been 298,587 people tested in the state of Florida for the coronavirus and of that number, only 28,832, or 9.7%, have tested positive.
Highlands County had only one new COVID-19 case Wednesday morning for a total of two new cases in four days after four cases were counted on Saturday. The highest daily total of new cases in Highlands was on May 8 with six confirmed cases.
Highlands now has a total of 72 cases, 28 hospitalizations and seven deaths over the course of the pandemic. The first positive case in Highlands County was reported on March 21.
The Highlands cases include 38 males and 33 females within an age range of 0 to 85 and a median age of 59.
The only new case in Highlands on Tuesday was a 73-year-old male whose case was not travel related with “no” listed for no contact with a confirmed case.
In Highlands, there has been 649 total tests for COVID-19 with 576 negative and one inconclusive and none awaiting testing or results, according to the Thursday morning update from the Florida Department of Health.
Of those tested for COVID-19, statewide 9.7% are positive, in Highlands 11.1% are positive and in Miami-Dade County 15.5% are positive.
Statewide, after 915 new cases on Tuesday, there were 743 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
The number of new cases fell in Miami-Dade County from 379 on Tuesday to 297 on Wednesday.
Hendry County had relatively low numbers until Saturday. On April 17, Hendry had 32 cases, but had eight new cases the following day (April 18) and more daily cases. There was a peak of daily new cases in Hendry with nine on Tuesday and then three on Wednesday for a total of 56, but only one death. The median age of the cases in Hendry is 46.
Statewide there has been 28,832 COVID-19 cases with 4,509 hospitalizations and 960 deaths. The number of deaths increased by 33 from the Wednesday evening count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Charlotte, Miami-Dade, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Polk and St. Lucie counties.
According to News Service of Florida, there are a total of 2,386 cases involving residents or staff members of 335 long-term care facilities; only one of that count is attributed to Highlands County. The total number is an increase of 53 from the Wednesday evening report. There have been 258 deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, a number that increased by 10 from the previous night’s count.
The highest number of deaths — 127 — at long-term care facilities come from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the three highest counties with the highest total of positive cases.
In the United States, there has been 845,959 cases with 46,972 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 2,665,122 cases with 186,131 deaths.