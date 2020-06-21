SEBRING — Highlands County’s number of people infected with COVID-19 has jumped again another nine cases to 215.
Three of those 215, according to Saturday morning’s reports from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), are staff members at local assisted living/long-term care facilities.
One worker tested positive, each, at Highlands Fellowship Home at the Fairway, formerly Fairway Pines, at 5959 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring; Florida Mentor Intermediate Care Facility 55 E. College Drive in Avon Park, and Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center at 3011 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
Among Highlands’ 215 confirmed positive cases, total hospitalizations have been 47, with 46 residents and 1 non-resident. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized and the death rate is still nine.
Highlands had its first reported positive case on March 21.
Statewide, Florida gained another 4,049 cases over a 24-hour period, hitting a new total of 93,797 cases.
The statewide death toll went up 40 people to 3,144.
Tests administered in Highlands County have gone up another 92 tests to 6,481, with 6,263 negative results: A 3.3% positive rate.
That includes 213 Florida residents who have the virus, out of 6,200 tested, and two non-Florida residents, out of 63 tested.
None of the tests were inconclusive, but five are still awaiting results.
Positive cases in the county have a median age of 51, with 102 males and 111 females.
FDOH details of ethnicity and race for the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties, show that among those infected in Highlands County are 86 Hispanic, 113 non-Hispanic, 28 “other” and 8 with no data.
Cases by race for Highlands County have been amended on the FDOH online COVID-19 Date and Surveillance Dashboard to read 137 white, 40 black, 28 other and eight unknown/no data.
Surrounding Heartland counties’ numbers are as follows:
- DeSoto County increased eight cases from 431 to 439.
- Glades County remains unchanged at 121
- Hardee County increased 28 cases from 244 to 272.
- Okeechobee County increased 10 cases from 230 to 240.
In Polk County, just to the north with 650,000-700,000 population, positive cases increased 114 overnight from 1,856 positive cases with 406 hospitalizations and 77 deaths to 1,970 positive cases, 410 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 25,080 cases — 473 of them non-Florida residents — up 704 cases from Friday, and with 874 deaths — 10 more than Friday.
Saturday was yet another day of four-digit increases in cases, statewide, a 17-day trend that started on June 3.
Ten counties had three-digit increases, which accounted for 2,888 of the statewide increase from Friday:
- Broward — 391
- Collier — 105
- Dade — 704
- Duval — 211
- Hillsborough — 337
- Manatee — 137
- Orange — 295
- Palm Beach — 309
- Pinellas — 285
- Polk — 114
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 2,228,368, up from 2.19 million on Friday, with 119,241 deaths — up 588 from Friday.
Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 8,705,724, with 461,037 deaths.
Free testing will take place twice this week at the Highlands County office of FDOH, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Monday and Friday at 7205 South George Blvd. in Sebring.
Registration is required by calling 863-386-6040.
Anyone who has or develops symptoms before receiving test results should contact their healthcare provider or call FDOH at 863-386-6040 to schedule an appointment.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.