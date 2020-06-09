SEBRING — As of Monday, Highlands Lakes Station 1 — which had full-time paid firefighters — reverted to having volunteer crews.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said Monday this is temporary, for budget reasons, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic
“The fire assessment pays for the fire side of the house,” Bashoor said Monday, adding that the collections there are on track and on budget. “The fire assessment is fine. It’s the general fund that will be affected.”
However, Emergency Medical Services are still funded by the county’s general fund, and with revenues expected to drop significantly for the county thanks to the novel coronavirus shutdown, funding will come up short there.
Each firefighter is certified as either an emergency medical technician or a paramedic, Bashoor said.
That means any of them can run medical calls in a fire engine or ambulance.
Each paid firefighter has part of their salary paid by the fire assessment and part of it paid by the tax-funded general fund.
For now, no one is getting laid off, but they are being reassigned around the county to cover shifts that would have been covered by the five positions Bashoor can’t hire right now.
Highlands Lakes Station 1 has never had firefighters on 24-hour shifts, because it still needs to be rebuilt with proper crew quarters.
Paid fire crews there worked 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, with hours recently extended to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That worked better for volunteers to then cover the nights, weekends and holidays, Bashoor said.
In the meantime, the municipal Avon Park Fire Department/Station 5 — which has provided excellent mutual aid, Bashoor said — and Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 will cover incidents and medical calls on the north end of the county.
Firefighters on 24-hour shifts will reduce from three to two per shift, Bashoor said, at Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 and DeSoto City Fire Station 19. Each one of those stations has a medical unit, as does West Sebring Station 10 on Hammock Road.
The EMS station on Sebring Parkway in downtown Sebring has two medic units, he said.
Bashoor plans to move one of two medical units stationed at Lake Placid Station 38 in downtown Lake Placid to Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, as soon as accommodations are there for the crew.
At that point, he will then drop the staffing at Sun ‘N Lakes South to two firefighters per shift.
There’s not plans to reduce EMS staff now, and Bashoor said that’s something he does not want to do, but he is considering if the situation does not improve.
When asked if anyone has discussed enacting an assessment to shore up EMS, Bashoor said there has been “discussion only,” and no more than that. He does not expect anyone would want to do that any time soon, especially with everyone still struggling from the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“I don’t sense any political appetite for another assessment,” Bashoor said.