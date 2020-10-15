SEBRING — Highlands County had its second consecutive day of 20 or more new COVID-19 cases, according to the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
Though the increase from 2,376 to 2,398 total cases is 22, the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows Highlands with 24 more cases on Wednesday after an increase of 21 on Tuesday.
The previous day test results from 249 tests show 24 positive for a positivity rate of 9.64%, which is well above the statewide positivity rate of 5.39%.
The county’s death toll from the pandemic remains at 100. Currently there are 23 hospitalized in Highlands due to the coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 2,883 new coronavirus cases in the Wednesday update for a statewide total of 741,632 infected. There were 64 new COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide for a total of 15,595 Florida residents who have died due to the pandemic.
The following seven counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 273, Dade — 442, Duval — 178 Hillsborough — 175, Orange — 164, Palm Beach — 161and Pinellas — 140.
Liberty County was the only county in the state with no new cases in the latest update.
The previous day testing results show DeSoto County with only one new case and a positivity rate of 2.17%, Hardee County with 19 new cases and a positivity rate of 19.39%, Glades with one new case and a positivity rate of 6.67%, Hendry with six new cases and a positivity rate of 4.8% and Okeechobee with seven new cases and a positivity rate of 3.45%.
Nationwide, Maine has the fewest number of COVID-19 cases among the 50 states with 5,816, which is less than the combined total number of cases in Highlands, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties.
Nationwide, there have been 7,878,278 virus cases and 216,278 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 38,317,777 cases and 1,088,704 deaths.