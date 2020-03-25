As with many other businesses in Highlands County, we are all working hard to stay safe while still continuing to provide a service to you, our clients and our readers. Sometimes that also means adjusting slightly to the current situation.
Starting next week, the Highlands News-Sun will not print on Monday and Thursday, but will put its newspaper online those two days as it does every day. All work currently done by page designers and the newsroom will be unchanged. The stories will all go up on the website as usual and the eedition will continue to be available via the website at www.highlandsnewssun.com.
We will do this for two weeks and reevaluate as the end of the second week approaches.
All home delivery subscribers are able to access the online edition at no additional charge. Those subscribers who have not already signed up for the free online edition, should take this opportunity to contact us now so we can get you set up so that you won’t miss out on the Monday and Thursday editions for the coming weeks. Call 863-385-6155 for assistance.