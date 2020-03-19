As the unprecedented advance of the coronavirus impacts our daily lives, our locally owned businesses are the forgotten voice. With each new restriction, our local owners are increasingly negatively impacted.
D-R Media, owned by a fifth-generation Florida family, today announced up to $1 million in support for locally owned businesses. In each of its newspapers in Highlands, Lake, Polk and Sumter counties, D-R Media will run full pages with free listings of local businesses that are still open and actively serving the public. The company will also run ads encouraging residents to buy gift certificates from local businesses to sustain their cash flow.
In Highlands County, sales representatives from the Highlands News-Sun will seek out local businesses, whether they are current customers or not, to offer this free, no strings attached advertising space, designed to let the public know the status of the individual business.
For fellow publishing customers of D-R Media’s printing plant in Lakeland, the plant will increase the size of the product at no charge, to allow the local publisher to use that space to help their small business customers.
D-R Media CEO David Dunn-Rankin explained the reason for the up to $1 million support program for locally owned businesses. “We are a family-owned business too. We understand the challenges of making payroll and payroll taxes. Our purpose as a company is to help locally owned businesses survive and thrive.
“We will all work together to move beyond the current panic and come out stronger.”
For more information about taking advantage of the D-R Media financial support program in Highlands County, contact tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com or amanda.young@highlandsnewssun.com