SEBRING — There were two new cases of COVID-19 in Highlands County added in the Wednesday afternoon report from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total of positive cases in the county to 64. Sadly, the county added another death, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 6.
No details of the last casualty to the virus was available at press time.
Only one of the 64 cases in Highlands is a non-Florida resident. There has been a total of 22 hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19.
The demographics of the Highlands cases are 33 male and 30 female within an age range of 0 to 85 and a median age of 58.
A total of 490 in Highlands have been tested for COVID-19 with 64 showing positive for the virus, 433 negative, 2 inconclusive and one awaiting testing or results pending, according to Wednesday afternoon’s report.
In Florida there have been 22,511 total cases including 21,858 Florida residents who tested positive with 3,193 hospitalizations and 596 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.
Miami-Dade, the state’s hardest hit county, has a total of 8,066 cases with 146 deaths.
Nationwide there have been 610,774 cases of COVID-19 with 26,119 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 2,008,850 cases with 129,045 deaths.